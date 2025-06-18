Left Menu

Election Commission Expedites Voter ID Delivery Process

The Election Commission has launched a new procedure to deliver voter ID cards within 15 days of electoral roll updates. Previously, delivery took over a month. This system offers real-time tracking and SMS updates from generation to delivery, providing transparency and efficiency in the process.

The Election Commission on Wednesday introduced a streamlined procedure designed to expedite the delivery of voter identity cards, achieving delivery within 15 days following any update in the electoral rolls, such as new enrollments or changes to existing details.

Previously, voters had to wait over a month to receive the Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC). The newly implemented system promises to rectify these delays by enabling real-time tracking from the generation of the EPIC by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) to its final delivery by the Department of Posts (DoP).

Voters will benefit from SMS notifications at each stage of the process, offering transparency and keeping them fully informed about the status of their identity cards, according to officials from the Election Commission.

