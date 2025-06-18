Angie Motshekga Appointed Acting President as Ramaphosa, Mashatile Travel Abroad

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, to serve as Acting President of the Republic of South Africa from 17 to 19 June 2025, in accordance with Section 90(1)(b) of the Constitution. This temporary assignment comes as both the President and Deputy President are attending high-profile international engagements.

Ramaphosa Attends G7 Summit in Canada

President Ramaphosa concluded a productive visit to Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, where he represented South Africa at the G7 Leaders’ Summit Outreach Session. This annual forum brings together the world’s seven largest advanced economies—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States—to address pressing global challenges.

Though not a G7 member, South Africa was invited to participate in key discussions on global economic stability, climate action, sustainable development, and geopolitical security. The European Union also participated in the summit as a permanent observer.

In his outreach engagements, President Ramaphosa focused on advancing the interests of Africa, urging G7 leaders to enhance support for the continent's development agenda, climate finance, and access to affordable green technologies. He reiterated South Africa’s commitment to multilateral cooperation and inclusive economic growth.

President Ramaphosa also used the summit platform to reaffirm South Africa’s calls for reform of global financial institutions, greater vaccine equity, and fairer trade frameworks. He highlighted the country’s progress in renewable energy transitions, green hydrogen development, and efforts to address youth unemployment.

Deputy President Mashatile in Russia to Boost Bilateral Trade

While Ramaphosa was in Canada, Deputy President Paul Mashatile arrived in Moscow, Russia, for a working visit aimed at strengthening economic and strategic cooperation between South Africa and the Russian Federation. He was welcomed by senior Russian officials including Andrei Milyaev, Deputy Head of State Protocol, and Andrei Stolyarov, Deputy Director of the African Department, along with Deputy Minister Alvin Botes from South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

Mashatile’s trip includes stops in Moscow and St. Petersburg, where he will engage in bilateral meetings, economic diplomacy sessions, and investment dialogues. The key sectors targeted for cooperation include:

Agriculture

Automotive manufacturing

Energy and mining

Science and technology innovation

The Deputy President is also scheduled to participate in the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2025), where he will deliver a keynote address during the Russia-Africa Business Dialogue. His message will focus on building mutually beneficial partnerships and accelerating trade and investment flows between the two countries.

A Historic Moment for Angie Motshekga

Minister Angie Motshekga, who has served in various ministerial roles over the past decade—including as Minister of Basic Education before being appointed to Defence—now temporarily assumes the role of Commander-in-Chief and Head of State. While acting presidential roles are constitutionally standard during absences of the President and Deputy President, it is notable for a senior female cabinet member to occupy the post during a critical week of international diplomacy.

Motshekga’s appointment reflects her seniority, extensive public service experience, and the confidence the Presidency places in her leadership during the brief tenure.

Constitutional and Strategic Implications

According to Section 90(1)(b) of the Constitution of South Africa, the President must appoint a Cabinet member to serve as Acting President when both the President and Deputy President are temporarily unavailable. Such appointments ensure continuity of governance, security oversight, and executive function during international engagements.

While largely symbolic over such short periods, the role includes the responsibility to chair Cabinet meetings, oversee urgent security or administrative matters, and respond to emergencies.

Looking Forward

The synchronized overseas engagements by both President Ramaphosa and Deputy President Mashatile signal South Africa’s active global diplomacy posture amid mounting global economic, security, and climate challenges. These missions are expected to yield further trade, investment, and developmental cooperation, especially with G7 countries and BRICS+ partners like Russia.

Angie Motshekga's acting role, meanwhile, underscores the growing importance of experienced women leaders in top positions within the South African government. Her stewardship of Defence and Military Veterans has focused on modernization, professionalization of the armed forces, and the welfare of veterans—a background that supports her interim presidential role.