Diplomatic Tensions Soar as Leaked Phone Call Strains Thai-Cambodian Relations

A leaked phone call between Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodia's former Premier Hun Sen has escalated tensions and nationalist rhetoric, raising fears of a military confrontation. Allegations and diplomatic strains threaten previously warm bilateral relations, as both countries boast competing territorial claims and a history of political strife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Diplomatic relations between Thailand and Cambodia hit a new low after a leaked phone call between Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and former Cambodian Premier Hun Sen. The development has the potential to further strain ties, already tense due to a territorial dispute.

Thailand's premier urged Hun Sen not to heed opposing forces, including a top Thai military commander, in a June 15 call. Paetongtarn deemed the conversation a negotiation tactic and denied any issue with the Thai army. However, she cited trust problems for ceasing direct dialogue with Hun Sen.

A recent border skirmish and increased nationalist language have heightened fears of conflict. Cambodia accuses Thailand of sovereignty violations, which Thailand denies. With attempts to resolve the conflict stalling, relations face increased pressure under a long-lasting yet fragile peace.

