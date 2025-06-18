Massive Khair Wood Seizure Uncovers Smuggling Operation in Thane

Authorities in Thane have made a significant seizure of Khair wood, with a value estimated at Rs 31 lakh. The confiscation occurred following an operation conducted by the police near Nitin Naka in the Panchpakhadi area.

The police stopped a truck carrying 10.5 tonnes of the valuable wood, which is protected due to its use in catechu production. The driver, identified as Anilkumar Gupta from Dhule, was arrested under various sections pertaining to forest conservation and national law.

Officials suggest the possibility of a larger smuggling network in operation, as investigations continue to unravel more connections to the crime. The truck used for transport, valued at Rs 10 lakh, was also seized, adding to the total value of the materials secured.

(With inputs from agencies.)