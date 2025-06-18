Left Menu

Markets Steady Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Fed Meeting

Wall Street indexes opened with minimal changes as investors remained cautious due to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict and anticipation of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite saw slight increases, reflecting the market's tentative stance amidst geopolitical uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:06 IST
On Wednesday, Wall Street's primary indexes showed restraint at the opening, as investors maintained a cautious approach ahead of the Federal Reserve's imminent monetary policy decision. The persistent Israel-Iran conflict, now entering its sixth day, contributed to the prevailing sense of unease.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 20.2 points, or 0.05%, to reach 42,236.03 at the open. Similarly, the S&P 500 edged up by 5.2 points, or 0.09%, hitting a mark of 5,987.93. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite saw a marginal increase of 5.8 points, or 0.03%, as it opened at 19,526.917.

The subdued market movements underscore investor caution amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and anticipated moves from the central bank.

