Left Menu

Rajasthan's Visionary Leap: Empowering Communities Through Water and Opportunity

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the government's commitment to uplifting women, farmers, youth, and laborers, while planning to create 4 lakh jobs in five years. Varied schemes aim at employment and self-reliance. Water conservation is a key focus, with projects like Ramjal Setu Link to make Rajasthan water self-reliant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:57 IST
Rajasthan's Visionary Leap: Empowering Communities Through Water and Opportunity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday reaffirmed the state government's pledge to uplift women, farmers, youth, and laborers. Speaking at the Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan-Jal Abhiyan event in Rajsamand, Sharma cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's classification of societal castes and stressed ongoing efforts to enhance their status.

The chief minister announced a plan to create 400,000 government jobs for the youth over the next five years, leveraging agreements made under the 'Rising Rajasthan Summit.' Highlighting the support for farmers, Sharma detailed initiatives such as the Kisan Samman Nidhi and the Gopalak Credit Card. He also promised to make 5,000 villages poverty-free and foster self-reliance among villagers.

Addressing water scarcity, Sharma identified significant projects like the Ramjal Setu Link and the Yamuna Water Agreement as breakthroughs. He urged citizens to join the water conservation movement, integral to achieving a 'Hariyalo Rajasthan.' Cheques were distributed to women's self-help groups, furthering economic empowerment.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025