Rajasthan's Visionary Leap: Empowering Communities Through Water and Opportunity

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday reaffirmed the state government's pledge to uplift women, farmers, youth, and laborers. Speaking at the Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan-Jal Abhiyan event in Rajsamand, Sharma cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's classification of societal castes and stressed ongoing efforts to enhance their status.

The chief minister announced a plan to create 400,000 government jobs for the youth over the next five years, leveraging agreements made under the 'Rising Rajasthan Summit.' Highlighting the support for farmers, Sharma detailed initiatives such as the Kisan Samman Nidhi and the Gopalak Credit Card. He also promised to make 5,000 villages poverty-free and foster self-reliance among villagers.

Addressing water scarcity, Sharma identified significant projects like the Ramjal Setu Link and the Yamuna Water Agreement as breakthroughs. He urged citizens to join the water conservation movement, integral to achieving a 'Hariyalo Rajasthan.' Cheques were distributed to women's self-help groups, furthering economic empowerment.