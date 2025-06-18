Left Menu

Arrest of Five Naxalites Marks Major Crackdown in Sukma

In a significant operation, five Naxalites linked to a villager's murder in Sukma, Chhattisgarh, were apprehended. The accused, connected to the Maoist leader Hidma, were part of a larger crackdown, which had seen 925 arrests in the Bastar region last year.

Updated: 18-06-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:39 IST
Arrest of Five Naxalites Marks Major Crackdown in Sukma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Five Naxalites suspected of murdering a villager were arrested in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. Police confirmed the arrests occurred on Wednesday.

The suspects, including Muchaki Budhra and Madvi Somad, were detained by the Central Reserve Police Force and local police. The group operated in Maoist leader Hidma's native area.

Among the accused, Muchaki Budhra carried a Rs 2 lakh bounty. They were charged with killing village head Rama Bodke, accused of being a police informer, and assaulting his family. Last year saw 925 Naxalite arrests in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

