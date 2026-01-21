Left Menu

Ayurvedic Doctor Arrested in Chilling Double Murder Case

An Ayurvedic doctor was arrested for killing his uncle and aunt by administering a lethal dose of anesthesia and stealing their valuables. The incident took place in Bhadravathi town and was driven by the doctor's debt issues. The police are investigating the premeditated crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shivamogga | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:23 IST
Ayurvedic Doctor Arrested in Chilling Double Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Ayurvedic doctor has been apprehended for allegedly orchestrating the murder of his uncle and aunt by administering a fatal dose of anesthesia and subsequently fleeing with their valuables. The arrest was confirmed by a senior police officer on Wednesday.

The victims, Chandrappa, aged 78, and Jayamma, aged 75, were discovered deceased in their home situated in Bhootanagudi Layout, Bhandravathi town, as detailed by Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Nikhil B.

Superintendent Nikhil B reported, "We registered the case as an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and have taken Dr. Mallesh, the victim's nephew, into custody. Financial turmoil appears to have motivated this heinous act."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Caution Urged Amid U.S.-Greenland Negotiation Optimism

Caution Urged Amid U.S.-Greenland Negotiation Optimism

 Germany
2
California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy

California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy

 Global
3
Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

Trump's Diplomatic Push: Breaking the Ukraine-Russia Deadlock

 Global
4
Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

Trump Pushes for Credit Card Interest Rate Cap: A Political Move?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026