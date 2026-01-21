Ayurvedic Doctor Arrested in Chilling Double Murder Case
An Ayurvedic doctor was arrested for killing his uncle and aunt by administering a lethal dose of anesthesia and stealing their valuables. The incident took place in Bhadravathi town and was driven by the doctor's debt issues. The police are investigating the premeditated crime.
An Ayurvedic doctor has been apprehended for allegedly orchestrating the murder of his uncle and aunt by administering a fatal dose of anesthesia and subsequently fleeing with their valuables. The arrest was confirmed by a senior police officer on Wednesday.
The victims, Chandrappa, aged 78, and Jayamma, aged 75, were discovered deceased in their home situated in Bhootanagudi Layout, Bhandravathi town, as detailed by Shivamogga Superintendent of Police Nikhil B.
Superintendent Nikhil B reported, "We registered the case as an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and have taken Dr. Mallesh, the victim's nephew, into custody. Financial turmoil appears to have motivated this heinous act."
