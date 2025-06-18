Rash Driving Spat Turns Fatal: Teen Stabbed in Delhi
An 18-year-old named Bobby Singh was fatally stabbed in Jahangirpuri, Delhi, following a confrontation linked to a previous rash driving incident. The altercation involved Suresh, Vishal, and Sannata, who allegedly attacked Bobby. A case has been registered, and police have made one arrest so far.
An 18-year-old, identified as Bobby Singh, was tragically killed in a violent stabbing incident in north Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, according to police reports.
The confrontation stemmed from an earlier dispute involving rash driving, culminating in a physical altercation that saw Singh attacked by three individuals—Suresh, Vishal, and Sannata.
Authorities have registered a murder case and successfully apprehended one suspect, Appu, while search efforts for the remaining accused are underway, the Deputy Commissioner of Police confirmed.
