Left Menu

Rash Driving Spat Turns Fatal: Teen Stabbed in Delhi

An 18-year-old named Bobby Singh was fatally stabbed in Jahangirpuri, Delhi, following a confrontation linked to a previous rash driving incident. The altercation involved Suresh, Vishal, and Sannata, who allegedly attacked Bobby. A case has been registered, and police have made one arrest so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 21:51 IST
Rash Driving Spat Turns Fatal: Teen Stabbed in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old, identified as Bobby Singh, was tragically killed in a violent stabbing incident in north Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, according to police reports.

The confrontation stemmed from an earlier dispute involving rash driving, culminating in a physical altercation that saw Singh attacked by three individuals—Suresh, Vishal, and Sannata.

Authorities have registered a murder case and successfully apprehended one suspect, Appu, while search efforts for the remaining accused are underway, the Deputy Commissioner of Police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025