Rash Driving Spat Turns Fatal: Teen Stabbed in Delhi

An 18-year-old, identified as Bobby Singh, was tragically killed in a violent stabbing incident in north Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, according to police reports.

The confrontation stemmed from an earlier dispute involving rash driving, culminating in a physical altercation that saw Singh attacked by three individuals—Suresh, Vishal, and Sannata.

Authorities have registered a murder case and successfully apprehended one suspect, Appu, while search efforts for the remaining accused are underway, the Deputy Commissioner of Police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)