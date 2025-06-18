Nepal Issues Travel Advisory Amid Tensions in West Asia
The Nepalese Foreign Ministry has advised its nationals in Israel and Iran to stay indoors, prioritize safety, and remain in contact with embassies amid heightened tensions in West Asia. With 5,500 Nepalese in Israel, the advisory also includes registration for emergency assistance.
Nepal's Foreign Ministry has issued a crucial travel advisory for Nepalese nationals in Israel and Iran, as well as those planning to visit West Asian countries. This follows increasing tensions in the region.
The ministry advises Nepalese to remain indoors, utilizing bunkers when necessary, and to venture out only at designated times and locations. Safety should be their utmost priority.
Additionally, nationals are encouraged to comply with Israeli safety guidelines, maintain regular communication with the Nepalese embassy, and complete necessary online registration to facilitate potential emergency rescue efforts.
