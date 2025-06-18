Left Menu

Nepal Issues Travel Advisory Amid Tensions in West Asia

The Nepalese Foreign Ministry has advised its nationals in Israel and Iran to stay indoors, prioritize safety, and remain in contact with embassies amid heightened tensions in West Asia. With 5,500 Nepalese in Israel, the advisory also includes registration for emergency assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:06 IST
Nepal Issues Travel Advisory Amid Tensions in West Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Foreign Ministry has issued a crucial travel advisory for Nepalese nationals in Israel and Iran, as well as those planning to visit West Asian countries. This follows increasing tensions in the region.

The ministry advises Nepalese to remain indoors, utilizing bunkers when necessary, and to venture out only at designated times and locations. Safety should be their utmost priority.

Additionally, nationals are encouraged to comply with Israeli safety guidelines, maintain regular communication with the Nepalese embassy, and complete necessary online registration to facilitate potential emergency rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

Chelsea Star Mudryk Faces Doping Charges in FA Investigation

 United Kingdom
2
Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace

 India
3
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
4
Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

Kerala CM Criticizes RSS Symbolism at Raj Bhavan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025