NIA Charges Key Accused in Deadly Chhattisgarh IED Blast
The NIA has charged Bandra Tati alias Hunga for the 2023 IED blast by CPI (Maoist) that killed 11 people. Tati reportedly transported IEDs as part of a conspiracy to attack Indian security forces. Originally charged by state police, NIA took over in early 2024.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Bandra Tati alias Hunga, one of the key accused in the 2023 IED blast masterminded by the banned CPI (Maoist) in Chhattisgarh. The explosion resulted in the tragic death of 11 individuals, including 10 District Reserve Guard personnel.
According to the NIA's statement, Tati, the president of Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh, a CPI (Maoist) front, was instrumental in transporting the IEDs used in the devastating attack. The attack aimed to loot weapons and instill terror, marking part of a broader conspiracy against the Indian government.
Tati received the explosive materials from senior Maoist cadres and participated in several meetings plotting the attack, the agency revealed. Initially charged among 26 others by state police, the NIA re-registered the case in February 2024, continuing the probe into the violent incident.
