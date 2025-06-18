Left Menu

Unraveling Murder: The Mysterious Case of Raja Raghuvanshi

The Meghalaya police are investigating the murder of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, focusing on his wife Sonam and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha. The probe seeks to ascertain additional motives behind Raghuvanshi's murder during his honeymoon. Key arrests and familial associations are examined amidst a complex web of relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 18-06-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 22:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The investigation into the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has gathered momentum as Meghalaya police intensify their inquiries into his wife, Sonam, and her purported lover, Raj Kushwaha. Investigators aim to uncover any motives beyond Sonam's pre-existing affair with Kushwaha that may have led to the tragic incident.

A Special Investigation Team conducted inquiries at Sonam's parental home in Govind Nagar, seeking insights from her family about her relationship with Kushwaha. The team also sifted through records at the family's Sunmica sheets business, where Kushwaha had worked as an accountant.

Raja's family has demanded comprehensive investigations, including potential narco-analysis tests on Sonam's relatives. The murder, which occurred during the couple's honeymoon, has led to multiple arrests, with Sonam surrendering to authorities amid a puzzle of intertwining relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

