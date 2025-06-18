Unraveling Murder: The Mysterious Case of Raja Raghuvanshi

The investigation into the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has gathered momentum as Meghalaya police intensify their inquiries into his wife, Sonam, and her purported lover, Raj Kushwaha. Investigators aim to uncover any motives beyond Sonam's pre-existing affair with Kushwaha that may have led to the tragic incident.

A Special Investigation Team conducted inquiries at Sonam's parental home in Govind Nagar, seeking insights from her family about her relationship with Kushwaha. The team also sifted through records at the family's Sunmica sheets business, where Kushwaha had worked as an accountant.

Raja's family has demanded comprehensive investigations, including potential narco-analysis tests on Sonam's relatives. The murder, which occurred during the couple's honeymoon, has led to multiple arrests, with Sonam surrendering to authorities amid a puzzle of intertwining relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)