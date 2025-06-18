High-Stakes Fraud: Arrest of IPS Officer's Husband in Multi-Crore Scam
Purushottam Chavan, husband of an IPS officer, was arrested by Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing for allegedly defrauding a businessman of Rs 7.42 crore. Chavan promised the sale of government quota plots and contracts for the Maharashtra Police Academy. He faces previous charges of Rs 24.78 crore scam.
- Country:
- India
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police made a significant arrest on Wednesday, detaining Purushottam Chavan, the husband of an IPS officer. Chavan is accused of defrauding a Surat-based businessman and others of a staggering Rs 7.42 crore.
Chavan, who was already in police custody due to another case, was taken in by the EOW authorities in the evening. He faces fresh allegations of accepting money under false pretenses, which included promises of selling government quota plots at discounted rates and facilitating contracts for supplying T-shirts to the Maharashtra Police Academy.
The case adds to Chavan's growing list of legal troubles as, last month, he was implicated in a similar scheme that deceived individuals of Rs 24.78 crore by promising concessional government quota flats in Mumbai, Thane, and Pune. Chavan is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Facility Management Secures Landmark Contracts with Lear Corporation and Tata Technologies
KEC International Secures Major Global Contracts Worth Rs 2,211 Crore
Trump vs Musk: A Billionaire Clash Over Government Contracts
Trump Threatens Termination of Elon Musk's Government Contracts
Trump threatens to cut government contracts and subsidies key to Musk's businesses as fallout spreads from their feud, reports AP.