High-Stakes Fraud: Arrest of IPS Officer's Husband in Multi-Crore Scam

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police made a significant arrest on Wednesday, detaining Purushottam Chavan, the husband of an IPS officer. Chavan is accused of defrauding a Surat-based businessman and others of a staggering Rs 7.42 crore.

Chavan, who was already in police custody due to another case, was taken in by the EOW authorities in the evening. He faces fresh allegations of accepting money under false pretenses, which included promises of selling government quota plots at discounted rates and facilitating contracts for supplying T-shirts to the Maharashtra Police Academy.

The case adds to Chavan's growing list of legal troubles as, last month, he was implicated in a similar scheme that deceived individuals of Rs 24.78 crore by promising concessional government quota flats in Mumbai, Thane, and Pune. Chavan is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

