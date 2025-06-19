Left Menu

The Supreme Court's New Term: Key Cases and Major Decisions

The upcoming term of the U.S. Supreme Court features pivotal cases on issues such as transgender rights, birthright citizenship, workplace discrimination, and religious freedoms. These cases could significantly impact laws related to gender-affirming care, employment discrimination, executive authority, religious school funding, and more.

Updated: 19-06-2025 01:32 IST | Created: 19-06-2025 01:32 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court's new term encompasses a wide range of critical cases, potentially reshaping several key areas of American law. The issues at hand include transgender medical rights, birthright citizenship, and reverse workplace discrimination, among others.

Recently, the court upheld Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming medical treatments for minors, a move seen as a defeat for transgender rights. Meanwhile, a notable case regarding birthright citizenship involves a challenge to former President Trump's executive order restricting citizenship for certain U.S.-born children.

Furthermore, the court's docket includes cases on religious rights, such as the blocking of a taxpayer-funded religious charter school in Oklahoma, and a decision affirming a religious tax exemption in Wisconsin. These rulings underscore the court's evolving stance on religious freedoms and the separation of church and state.

