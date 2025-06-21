Syrian Authorities Arrest Former President Assad’s Cousin Over Drug Trafficking Allegations

In a significant development, Syrian authorities have detained Wassim Badi Assad, a cousin of the former President Bashar Assad, for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking and support for loyalist forces to the ousted regime. This arrest was confirmed by the Interior Ministry on Saturday.

Wassim Assad had previously been placed under US sanctions in March 2023 due to his reported connections with large-scale drug trafficking and participation in forming sectarian militias. Authorities have yet to disclose details of his arrest, which follows Syria's December coup that ended the Assad family's 54-year rule.

The civil unrest that began in 2011 has devastated Syria's economy and intensified illegal drug production, particularly of Captagon. Criminal groups, now supported by militias and warlords, have turned Syria into a drug production hub, fueling a billion-dollar industry.

