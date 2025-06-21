Left Menu

Syrian Authorities Arrest Former President Assad’s Cousin Over Drug Trafficking Allegations

Syrian authorities have arrested Wassim Badi Assad, a cousin of former President Bashar Assad, for alleged involvement in drug trafficking and supporting the ousted government. US sanctions were imposed on him for his alleged role. The arrest highlights the ongoing complexities of Syria's political and criminal landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 21-06-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 16:57 IST
Syrian Authorities Arrest Former President Assad’s Cousin Over Drug Trafficking Allegations
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a significant development, Syrian authorities have detained Wassim Badi Assad, a cousin of the former President Bashar Assad, for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking and support for loyalist forces to the ousted regime. This arrest was confirmed by the Interior Ministry on Saturday.

Wassim Assad had previously been placed under US sanctions in March 2023 due to his reported connections with large-scale drug trafficking and participation in forming sectarian militias. Authorities have yet to disclose details of his arrest, which follows Syria's December coup that ended the Assad family's 54-year rule.

The civil unrest that began in 2011 has devastated Syria's economy and intensified illegal drug production, particularly of Captagon. Criminal groups, now supported by militias and warlords, have turned Syria into a drug production hub, fueling a billion-dollar industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025