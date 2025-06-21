Left Menu

Assam Government Challenges High Court's Reinstatement Order in Cash-For-Job Scandal

The Assam government plans to appeal a Gauhati High Court order reinstating 52 officials involved in a cash-for-job scam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized the order, emphasizing the state's commitment to merit-based hiring. The original scandal involved 57 officials arrested in 2016.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-06-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 17:35 IST
Assam Government Challenges High Court's Reinstatement Order in Cash-For-Job Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government is set to challenge a Gauhati High Court ruling that orders the reinstatement of 52 officials involved in a cash-for-job scandal. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision, describing it as 'painful' and counterproductive to the state's focus on merit-based hiring.

The Gauhati High Court on Friday directed the reinstatement of 52 out of 57 dismissed officials from the 2013 and 2014 batches. These officials were implicated in a recruitment scam during the Combined Competitive Examination conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

While speaking to media outlets, Sarma emphasized his intent to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, insisting that officials who secured their posts unlawfully should not be reinstated. The scam first emerged in 2016, with over 70 arrests, including the APSC's former chairman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025