Assam Government Challenges High Court's Reinstatement Order in Cash-For-Job Scandal

The Assam government is set to challenge a Gauhati High Court ruling that orders the reinstatement of 52 officials involved in a cash-for-job scandal. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision, describing it as 'painful' and counterproductive to the state's focus on merit-based hiring.

The Gauhati High Court on Friday directed the reinstatement of 52 out of 57 dismissed officials from the 2013 and 2014 batches. These officials were implicated in a recruitment scam during the Combined Competitive Examination conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

While speaking to media outlets, Sarma emphasized his intent to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court, insisting that officials who secured their posts unlawfully should not be reinstated. The scam first emerged in 2016, with over 70 arrests, including the APSC's former chairman.

