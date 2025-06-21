Left Menu

Police Foil Terrorist Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A terrorist attack on a police team in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was thwarted, resulting in the death of a TTP member and injuries to two others. The police were targeted during their return from duty and successfully repelled the attack, earning commendations from local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:46 IST
Police Foil Terrorist Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, a police unit successfully thwarted a terrorist attack led by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group. The assailants targeted the police as they returned from their shift at Hathala police station in Dera Ismail Khan.

A statement from the police highlighted their decisive response, revealing that one active member of the TTP-Gandapur sector was killed and two others sustained injuries during the clash. Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed publicly applauded the district police for their bravery in repelling the attack.

Hameed emphasized the police's commitment to eradicating terrorism and thanked the officers involved, announcing rewards for their service. The aftermath of the attack aligns with a noticeable rise in terror incidents in Pakistan, following the TTP's end to its ceasefire with the government last November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025