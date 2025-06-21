Police Foil Terrorist Attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, a police unit successfully thwarted a terrorist attack led by the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group. The assailants targeted the police as they returned from their shift at Hathala police station in Dera Ismail Khan.

A statement from the police highlighted their decisive response, revealing that one active member of the TTP-Gandapur sector was killed and two others sustained injuries during the clash. Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed publicly applauded the district police for their bravery in repelling the attack.

Hameed emphasized the police's commitment to eradicating terrorism and thanked the officers involved, announcing rewards for their service. The aftermath of the attack aligns with a noticeable rise in terror incidents in Pakistan, following the TTP's end to its ceasefire with the government last November.

(With inputs from agencies.)