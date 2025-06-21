Left Menu

Stalemate in Geneva: Iran's Firm Stance on Nuclear Talks

In Geneva, European powers' proposals on Iran's nuclear programme were deemed unrealistic by a senior Iranian official. Tehran insists zero enrichment is not negotiable and plans to review the proposals. The official emphasized Iran's unwillingness to discuss its missile programme, highlighting defense capabilities as non-negotiable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:08 IST
A senior Iranian official has declared that proposals put forth by European powers in Geneva regarding Iran's nuclear programme are unrealistic, signaling a stalemate in negotiations.

The official confirmed that Iran intends to review these proposals in Tehran before presenting its response at the forthcoming meeting.

Furthermore, Iran made it clear that its defensive arsenal, particularly its missile programme, is non-negotiable, labeling the idea of zero enrichment a dead end.

