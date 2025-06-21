Left Menu

CBI Nabs Accused in Disturbing Child Exploitation Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested a man in Mathura for creating and distributing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) involving minors. Evidence was seized during a raid, and analysis linked the materials to various databases. The accused is now in custody, and further investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:35 IST
CBI Nabs Accused in Disturbing Child Exploitation Case
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took decisive action, arresting a suspect in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, related to a disturbing case of child sexual exploitation. The accused was linked to the production and sharing of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), prompting swift intervention by law enforcement.

CBI's investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in creating, collecting, and distributing explicit CSAM featuring minors. Searches conducted at his residence on June 19 led to the seizure of electronic devices containing incriminating evidence. Forensic analysis confirmed a substantial volume of illicit content, which was cross-verified with INTERPOL's databases and reports from Google.

The CBI's rapid response, coupled with data provided by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, enabled the identification and rescue of affected minors, none of whom had reported the incidents. As police custody continues, authorities vow to further scrutinize the case to uncover more layers of this criminal operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

