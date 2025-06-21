Emotional Verdict: Georgia Couple Wins Case Against Pathologist Over Autopsy Video
A Georgia couple was awarded USD 2.25 million after a pathologist posted graphic autopsy videos of their decapitated baby online. The jury ruled against Dr. Jackson Gates, who claimed his posts were educational. Gates expressed regret for any unintentional harm caused. A separate lawsuit against the delivering doctor and hospital is pending.
A Georgia couple has been awarded USD 2.25 million by a Fulton County jury after successfully suing a pathologist for uploading graphic videos of their decapitated baby's autopsy on social media.
The verdict was handed down against Dr. Jackson Gates, who was hired by Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr. to perform an autopsy on their son. The couple accused Gates of posting the footage without consent, a claim their attorney's say exacerbated their emotional distress.
While Gates argued that his online postings were meant for educational purposes, he apologized during the trial for the unintended harm. The couple's separate lawsuit against the doctor who delivered the baby and the hospital remains unresolved.
