Himachal Pradesh Pushes for Enhanced Court Case Management

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena urged officials of the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department to improve court case management. Emphasizing accountability and legislative solutions, Saxena highlighted the need for proactive engagement to address rising litigation due to increased public awareness of constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-06-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 23:15 IST
The Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD) is under renewed scrutiny as Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena emphasized the need for legal solutions to better manage court cases. Speaking at a capacity-building workshop, Saxena called for officials to take personal responsibility for the resolutions of their cases.

Saxena pointed out that arbitration should not be the sole focus and stressed the importance of handling each case with seriousness and accountability. He also encouraged officials to actively engage in resolving cases and to remain informed about media reports concerning their cases.

Highlighting the rise in litigation driven by increased public awareness of constitutional rights, Saxena advocated for procedural simplicity and timely resolutions. He also suggested that legislative measures could serve as a long-term solution to streamline case management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

