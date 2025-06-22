Taiwan's Stand: A Sovereign Identity Amidst Tensions with China
President Lai Ching-te asserts Taiwan's sovereignty, countering China's claims with historical and legal arguments. He calls Taiwan a country, highlighting its unique historical path separate from China. Lai emphasizes Taiwan's right to self-determination amidst Beijing's political and military pressure.
In a defiant address, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te reaffirmed the island's sovereignty, challenging China's persistent claims. Lai emphasized Taiwan's distinct identity rooted in its history, illustrating a development pathway separate from China.
China regards Taiwan as a part of its territory, citing ancient claims, but Lai and his administration reject these assertions and invite dialogue. This invitation has been consistently rebuffed, with Beijing branding Lai a 'separatist'.
Lai highlighted Taiwan's opposition to foreign dominance, noting its resistance to Japanese colonialism and its brief status as a Chinese province. He criticized China's interpretation of the 1971 U.N. resolution and stressed that only Taiwan's citizens should decide their future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
