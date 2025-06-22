Left Menu

Taiwan's Stand: A Sovereign Identity Amidst Tensions with China

President Lai Ching-te asserts Taiwan's sovereignty, countering China's claims with historical and legal arguments. He calls Taiwan a country, highlighting its unique historical path separate from China. Lai emphasizes Taiwan's right to self-determination amidst Beijing's political and military pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:14 IST
Taiwan's Stand: A Sovereign Identity Amidst Tensions with China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a defiant address, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te reaffirmed the island's sovereignty, challenging China's persistent claims. Lai emphasized Taiwan's distinct identity rooted in its history, illustrating a development pathway separate from China.

China regards Taiwan as a part of its territory, citing ancient claims, but Lai and his administration reject these assertions and invite dialogue. This invitation has been consistently rebuffed, with Beijing branding Lai a 'separatist'.

Lai highlighted Taiwan's opposition to foreign dominance, noting its resistance to Japanese colonialism and its brief status as a Chinese province. He criticized China's interpretation of the 1971 U.N. resolution and stressed that only Taiwan's citizens should decide their future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025