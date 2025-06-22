Left Menu

Russia Decries U.S. Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites

Russia has strongly condemned the recent U.S. airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, labeling them as 'irresponsible' and a violation of international law and UN resolutions. The strikes have brought the U.S. into the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, raising global concerns over escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-06-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:27 IST
Russia Decries U.S. Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia has voiced a strong condemnation of the United States' recent airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, describing the actions as 'irresponsible' and a significant breach of international law, the UN Charter, and United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The U.S. military targeted three major nuclear sites in Iran—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—further entangling itself in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry criticized the actions, expressing alarm that a UN Security Council permanent member conducted such strikes, which UN resolutions have previously declared unacceptable. In response, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the Iranian sites were 'completely and totally obliterated.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025