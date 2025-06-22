Russia Decries U.S. Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites
Russia has strongly condemned the recent U.S. airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, labeling them as 'irresponsible' and a violation of international law and UN resolutions. The strikes have brought the U.S. into the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, raising global concerns over escalation.
Russia has voiced a strong condemnation of the United States' recent airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, describing the actions as 'irresponsible' and a significant breach of international law, the UN Charter, and United Nations Security Council resolutions.
The U.S. military targeted three major nuclear sites in Iran—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—further entangling itself in the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.
A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry criticized the actions, expressing alarm that a UN Security Council permanent member conducted such strikes, which UN resolutions have previously declared unacceptable. In response, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the Iranian sites were 'completely and totally obliterated.'
