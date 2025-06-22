Fake Cops Deceive Former Officer in Gold Heist

In a brazen act of deception, two individuals impersonating police officers swindled a retired 75-year-old assistant sub-inspector in Nagpur on Sunday. The duo allegedly made off with gold jewelry valued at approximately Rs 1.5 lakh.

The incident, reported near Venu Corner Hotel on Manewada Road, saw the victim, Dashrath Dhondabaji Barghat, being approached at around 8.30 am. The conmen convincingly portrayed police officials concerned about local thefts, persuading Barghat to hand over his gold chain and ring.

Once Barghat complied, they fled the scene with the valuables. The Ajni police have since registered a case of cheating and impersonation, escalating efforts to apprehend the fraudsters behind this audacious crime.