Fake Cops Deceive Former Officer in Gold Heist

Two individuals, impersonating police officers, duped a 75-year-old retired assistant sub-inspector in Nagpur, stealing gold jewelry worth Rs 1.5 lakh. The incident occurred near Venu Corner Hotel, causing the Ajni police to launch an investigation into the deceptive theft and imposter claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a brazen act of deception, two individuals impersonating police officers swindled a retired 75-year-old assistant sub-inspector in Nagpur on Sunday. The duo allegedly made off with gold jewelry valued at approximately Rs 1.5 lakh.

The incident, reported near Venu Corner Hotel on Manewada Road, saw the victim, Dashrath Dhondabaji Barghat, being approached at around 8.30 am. The conmen convincingly portrayed police officials concerned about local thefts, persuading Barghat to hand over his gold chain and ring.

Once Barghat complied, they fled the scene with the valuables. The Ajni police have since registered a case of cheating and impersonation, escalating efforts to apprehend the fraudsters behind this audacious crime.

