Parliamentary Panel to Deliberate on Judicial Conduct Amid Impeachment Moves

A Parliamentary panel will discuss the code of conduct and post-retirement roles for judges as the government moves to impeach Justice Yashwant Varma. Focused on judicial reform, this session also considers actions against Justice Shekhar Yadav, highlighting growing scrutiny in the judiciary system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice is gearing up for crucial discussions regarding the conduct of judges in the higher judiciary. The deliberations gain urgency as the government progresses with an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma following the discovery of unaccounted cash at his Delhi residence.

On Tuesday, committee members are set to dive into the intricacies of judges' code of conduct and the implications of their post-retirement roles, which are under increasing scrutiny. The panel, chaired by BJP MP Brij Lal, will include insights from key personalities such as former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and other notable political figures.

While the potential impeachment of Justice Varma is on the horizon, the spotlight also turns to Allahabad High Court judge Justice Shekhar Yadav, against whom an impeachment notice has been filed for alleged hate speech. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat is in the process of verifying the authenticity of signatures on the notice to ensure procedural accuracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

