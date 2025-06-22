Parliamentary Panel to Deliberate on Judicial Conduct Amid Impeachment Moves

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice is gearing up for crucial discussions regarding the conduct of judges in the higher judiciary. The deliberations gain urgency as the government progresses with an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Varma following the discovery of unaccounted cash at his Delhi residence.

On Tuesday, committee members are set to dive into the intricacies of judges' code of conduct and the implications of their post-retirement roles, which are under increasing scrutiny. The panel, chaired by BJP MP Brij Lal, will include insights from key personalities such as former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and other notable political figures.

While the potential impeachment of Justice Varma is on the horizon, the spotlight also turns to Allahabad High Court judge Justice Shekhar Yadav, against whom an impeachment notice has been filed for alleged hate speech. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat is in the process of verifying the authenticity of signatures on the notice to ensure procedural accuracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)