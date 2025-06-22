Murder Unraveled: Indore Businessman's Tragic End
The Meghalaya Police have arrested two more individuals in connection with the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, raising the total number of apprehended suspects to seven. The investigation revealed a plot involving Raghuvanshi's wife, Sonam, her alleged lover, and several accomplices.
An intensive probe by the Meghalaya Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) has led to the arrest of two more suspects in Madhya Pradesh, linked to the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. With these arrests, the number of detained individuals has reached seven.
Authorities detained property dealer Silome James and security guard Balla Ahirwar, both accused of concealing evidence, including jewelry and a firearm. The suspects were remanded into Meghalaya Police custody for seven days by an Indore court.
James confessed to disposing of key evidence, allegedly linked to the murder, by incineration. This case remains under intensive investigation, with several alleged conspirators, including Raghuvanshi's wife, facing serious charges.
