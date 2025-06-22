Left Menu

Murder Unraveled: Indore Businessman's Tragic End

The Meghalaya Police have arrested two more individuals in connection with the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, raising the total number of apprehended suspects to seven. The investigation revealed a plot involving Raghuvanshi's wife, Sonam, her alleged lover, and several accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 22-06-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 21:14 IST
Murder Unraveled: Indore Businessman's Tragic End
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An intensive probe by the Meghalaya Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) has led to the arrest of two more suspects in Madhya Pradesh, linked to the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. With these arrests, the number of detained individuals has reached seven.

Authorities detained property dealer Silome James and security guard Balla Ahirwar, both accused of concealing evidence, including jewelry and a firearm. The suspects were remanded into Meghalaya Police custody for seven days by an Indore court.

James confessed to disposing of key evidence, allegedly linked to the murder, by incineration. This case remains under intensive investigation, with several alleged conspirators, including Raghuvanshi's wife, facing serious charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025