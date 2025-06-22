Nepali Youths Rescued from Job Scam in India

Authorities in India's Udham Singh Nagar district have successfully rescued 32 Nepali youths, including three boys, who had been lured from Nepal under false job promises and subsequently held hostage. This development came to light following concerted efforts by the local police and the Embassy of Nepal in India.

According to law enforcement sources, three individuals were arrested in connection with the crime. The Embassy of Nepal, however, reported that 35 Nepali citizens were involved. The rescue mission was a collaborative effort involving a social outfit called KIN India, the Embassy of Nepal, and Uttarakhand Police.

Senior Superintendent of Police Manikant Mishra detailed that the victims were freed from Kashipur area following a tip from the Nepal Embassy. The operation uncovered that the youths were coerced into selling products for Lead Vision Trading India Pvt Ltd. Brought under misleading circumstances, they were held captive and mistreated. Legal actions are underway against key individuals running the scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)