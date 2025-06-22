Tragedy in Detroit Suburb: Church Shooting Leaves Suspect Dead

In a tragic turn of events, a shooting at Crosspointe Church in Wayne, a suburb of Detroit, led to the death of the suspect, who was shot by a security guard.

The incident unfolded on a Sunday morning when the Wayne Police Department received calls about an active shooter at the church. Upon arriving at the scene, officers confirmed the security guard's actions had neutralized the threat.

One individual sustained a gunshot wound to the leg amid the chaos. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation and have cautioned residents to avoid the vicinity as they work to gather more details.

(With inputs from agencies.)