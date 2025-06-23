Operation Midnight Hammer: The Surprise Strike on Iran's Nuclear Facilities
Operation Midnight Hammer was a meticulously planned US military strike on Iran's nuclear facilities. It involved stealth bombers dropping massive bombs and firing cruise missiles. The attack aimed to dismantle Iran's nuclear capabilities while maintaining secrecy, with Iran denying significant damage and promising retaliation.
In a carefully orchestrated operation, U.S. pilots launched an impactful strike against Iran's underground nuclear facilities. Early Sunday morning, stealth bombers deployed, releasing 30,000-pound bombs on key uranium enrichment sites in Iran, a move American military leaders believe delivers a critical blow to Iran's nuclear ambitions.
Dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer, the mission involved a blend of misdirection and strategic precision. B-2 stealth bombers traveled from the U.S. heartland, enabled by a comprehensive support fleet of refueling tankers and fighter jets. The strike aimed to remain undetected, leveraging deceptive tactics to ensure the element of surprise.
The U.S. assault, augmented by submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles, targeted sites in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. Despite Iran's denial of any significant damage, the operation's repercussions and potential retaliations from Iran hang in the balance, marking a significant moment in U.S.-Iran relations.
