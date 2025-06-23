Operation Midnight Hammer: The Surprise Strike on Iran's Nuclear Facilities

In a carefully orchestrated operation, U.S. pilots launched an impactful strike against Iran's underground nuclear facilities. Early Sunday morning, stealth bombers deployed, releasing 30,000-pound bombs on key uranium enrichment sites in Iran, a move American military leaders believe delivers a critical blow to Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer, the mission involved a blend of misdirection and strategic precision. B-2 stealth bombers traveled from the U.S. heartland, enabled by a comprehensive support fleet of refueling tankers and fighter jets. The strike aimed to remain undetected, leveraging deceptive tactics to ensure the element of surprise.

The U.S. assault, augmented by submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles, targeted sites in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. Despite Iran's denial of any significant damage, the operation's repercussions and potential retaliations from Iran hang in the balance, marking a significant moment in U.S.-Iran relations.

