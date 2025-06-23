SA to Honour Former Zambian President Lungu’s Final Wishes Amid Diplomatic Sensitivity

In a decision balancing state protocol with personal dignity, the South African government has confirmed it will honour the wishes of the family of the late former Zambian President Edgar Lungu by allowing his burial to proceed in South Africa, following a private ceremony.

This comes after public uncertainty and diplomatic back-and-forth regarding the appropriate final arrangements for the former President, who passed away on 5 June 2025 in a South African hospital while undergoing medical treatment.

Government Balances Diplomatic and Legal Considerations

South Africa’s Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, who was dispatched as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Special Envoy to Zambia, reaffirmed Pretoria’s belief that a state funeral in Zambia would have been the most fitting tribute to honour the former head of state’s service and legacy.

“Minister Lamola emphasised that a state burial in Zambia represents the most dignified and official tribute to Former President Lungu’s enduring contributions to the Zambian nation,” said a statement issued by the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) on Monday.

However, Lamola noted that South Africa also has a legal obligation to respect the final wishes of the deceased’s immediate family, who have chosen to proceed with a private interment in Pretoria. This decision follows a dispute with the Zambian government, which had initially planned a state funeral to be held in Lusaka.

Private Burial Plans Amid Diplomatic Outreach

The former President’s family last week released a statement declaring their intent to bury him privately in South Africa, citing unresolved disagreements over the funeral's arrangements. In response, South African authorities reiterated their commitment to uphold both diplomatic sensitivity and the legal rights of families, especially in cross-border matters involving deceased foreign dignitaries.

The late President Lungu’s private burial is expected to be attended by close relatives, selected dignitaries, and members of the Zambian diaspora in South Africa. Details remain under wraps to protect the family’s privacy and security during this period of mourning.

Diplomatic Mission to Zambia and Regional Solidarity

Wrapping up a high-level diplomatic visit to Lusaka, Minister Lamola conveyed President Ramaphosa’s condolences directly to Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on behalf of the South African government and its people. Lamola’s visit underscored the deep historical ties and shared liberation heritage between the two nations.

“The Minister extended prayers and sympathies to all affected by this loss and reiterated South Africa’s steadfast friendship with Zambia,” the Ministry added. Lamola also noted the enduring bond between South Africa and Zambia, forged through decades of political solidarity and people-to-people connections during the struggle against apartheid and colonialism.

A Statesman Remembered

Edgar Lungu served as Zambia’s sixth President from 2015 to 2021, during which he oversaw major infrastructure projects and worked to stabilize the nation’s economy amidst global challenges. Despite controversies during his tenure, Lungu remained a prominent figure in Zambian politics and a symbol of democratic transition in the Southern African region.

His death at the age of 68 has drawn tributes from leaders across Africa and the diaspora, many remembering him as a statesman who strived to promote regional unity and national development.

Honouring the Past, Upholding Dignity

South Africa’s commitment to managing the situation with “dignity, grace, and mutual respect” reflects both legal prudence and humanitarian consideration. As one of the region’s key diplomatic players, Pretoria’s approach also highlights its broader role as a stabilizer and peacemaker in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

While the choice to hold a private burial in a foreign land diverges from the traditional state funeral that many had anticipated, it reinforces the principle of respect for family autonomy, particularly in the case of medical deaths abroad.

A Shared Moment of Mourning

The passing of Edgar Lungu has cast a shadow over Zambia and its neighbours, reminding the continent of the fragile nature of leadership and the deep personal networks that connect African nations. Through its measured response, South Africa has demonstrated the delicate art of diplomacy during mourning—a time when history, politics, and humanity must all find their place.