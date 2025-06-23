Greece Bolsters Naval Presence to Curb Migration Flows

In response to a significant rise in migrant sea arrivals, Greece is set to deploy two frigates and another vessel off Libya's coast. This strategic decision aims to deter migrants from reaching Crete and Gavdos, a move coordinated with Libyan authorities and European forces operating in the Mediterranean region.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the reinforcement during discussions with Greek President Constantine Tassoulas, citing over 800 attempts by migrants to reach Greece's southern islands since last week. The decision follows a national security briefing, highlighting concerns over the increasing migration flows from the Middle East and North Africa.

The Greek Navy's deployment underscores the nation's resolve to manage its migration routes effectively and send a clear message to traffickers. Greece has seen fluctuating migration patterns since 2015 and continues to navigate complex foreign relations, including a strained pact between Libya and Turkey.

