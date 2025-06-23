Left Menu

Italy's Commitment: Balancing Defence Budget with EU Rules

Italy plans to meet NATO's new defence spending target of 5% GDP within a decade. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced this amid calls for EU budget rule changes to facilitate the increase. Italy aims to honor its commitments while ensuring flexibility in defining security expenditures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:21 IST
Italy will adhere to NATO's revised defence spending target of 5% of GDP, as confirmed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The goal is expected to be achieved over the next decade, necessitating adjustments to EU budget regulations to make this feasible.

During a NATO summit, the alliance advocated for increasing defence spending to 3.5% of GDP, with an additional 1.5% for broader security initiatives. Despite Italy's financial constraints, Meloni assured lawmakers of the country's commitment to this target, aiming to achieve the current 2% GDP defence spending benchmark this year.

While tackling pressures to escalate the defence budget, Meloni secured terms that allow Italy to determine its security expenditure without mandatory annual increases, urging the European Union to align its budget rules with NATO agreements. Italy remains cautious about actions that might disrupt its financial standing and reputation on international markets.

