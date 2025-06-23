Vanijya Bhawan Turns Three: Celebrating a Symbol of Modern India’s Economic Aspirations

On June 23, 2025, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal led celebrations marking the third anniversary of Vanijya Bhawan, a landmark that has come to symbolize India’s new-age governance and thriving commerce and industry landscape. The commemoration event underscored three years of transformative progress and showcased the Ministry’s commitment to advancing India’s trade, industrial development, and global economic standing.

A Structure Beyond Stone: The Spirit of Transformative Governance

Shri Goyal highlighted that Vanijya Bhawan is not merely a government office building, but a manifestation of India’s new governance ethos—defined by transparency, integrated operations, and citizen-centric services. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, the Bhawan embodies the government’s whole-of-government approach, breaking down silos and promoting institutional collaboration.

Goyal emphasized that the building's modern, paperless, and energy-efficient design reflects a culture of efficiency, sustainability, and purpose-led governance. “This building reflects a new mindset—one that demands honesty, purpose, and a renewed confidence in delivering to the 140 crore citizens of India,” he asserted.

Acknowledging the Human Capital Behind Progress

In his remarks, Shri Goyal credited the Ministry’s staff—from senior officials to the sanitation workers—for shaping the dynamic narrative of India's commercial evolution. He urged everyone to recommit themselves to the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, by further engaging with industry stakeholders and global partners.

“This celebration is not just about bricks and mortar, but about vision, values, and the dedication of people who power India’s economic engine,” said the Minister.

June 23: A Date of Dual Significance

Marking the occasion, Shri Goyal recalled that June 23 also commemorates the death anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee—India’s first Industry and Supply Minister. Goyal connected the significance of Vanijya Bhawan to Dr. Mookerjee’s vision of industrial self-reliance and national pride, noting that the edifice stands as a tribute to his ideals and sacrifice.

A Journey of Digital and Policy Reforms

An exhibition was organized at Vanijya Bhawan, chronicling the evolution of India’s commerce ecosystem since the building’s inauguration. It highlighted key milestones such as the rise of digital public procurement through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), reforms in foreign direct investment (FDI) policies, and enhanced Ease of Doing Business indicators.

The Minister lauded GeM as a transformative initiative that has democratized procurement and opened government contracts to entrepreneurs even in remote corners of the country. He stated, “E-commerce today is helping discover best prices and bringing producers from every corner into our national supply chains.”

DPIIT’s Push Towards Innovation and Global Investment

Shri Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), highlighted that the infrastructure and culture of Vanijya Bhawan are key enablers in fulfilling the Ministry's goals. DPIIT, which plays a crucial role in enhancing the Ease of Doing Business and startup promotion, is now focused on attracting $100 billion in FDI. The goal: deepen technology access, global value chain integration, and funding for innovation.

Commerce Department’s Bold Global Engagement

Special Secretary of the Department of Commerce, Shri Rajesh Agrawal, emphasized the Ministry’s ambition to become a benchmark of responsiveness and excellence. He revealed that while global trade expanded by 38% in the past 11 years, India’s trade surged by 78%. The services sector experienced an even more remarkable 148% growth in the last decade, positioning India as a potential third-largest services exporter globally.

Agrawal credited recent free trade agreements with countries such as Australia, the UAE, EFTA nations, and the UK for fueling this trade momentum. “These agreements are redefining India’s place in global trade and reinforcing confidence in India as a strategic partner,” he said.

Vanijya Bhawan: A Model for Future Government Institutions

The event was attended by enthusiastic officials across departments and affiliated offices, who explored the exhibition and participated in discussions on governance, innovation, and India's future economic path.

Shri Goyal concluded by stating that Vanijya Bhawan stands as a model for other ministries transitioning into modern, efficient workspaces. “Let this building be the symbol of Viksit Bharat 2047—a symbol of good governance, efficiency, effectiveness, and national pride.”

As India eyes the milestone of becoming a developed nation by 2047, Vanijya Bhawan’s third anniversary celebration served not just as a reflection of past achievements, but as a reaffirmation of the road ahead—a future built on innovation, integrity, and inclusive prosperity.