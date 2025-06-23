Divisions Within the EU Over Israel Relations Amid Gaza Tensions

Germany has made it clear it does not support suspending the pact governing Israel's relations with the European Union, highlighting stark divisions within the bloc. This comes amidst growing concerns in Europe over Israel's military actions in Gaza and the resulting humanitarian crisis.

Earlier this week, Spain's foreign minister pushed for the EU to suspend the EU-Israel Association agreement, citing alleged human rights violations. EU's diplomatic service suggested Israel might have breached its human rights responsibilities in the region, but Israel dismissed these claims as a 'moral and methodological failure'.

Germany has historically maintained a position of special responsibility towards Israel, due to the Nazi Holocaust. This has contributed to its reluctance to criticize Israel during the current conflict, unlike other EU states. An upcoming EU summit will likely focus on Iran and Israel, yet seems unlikely to yield decisive agreements.

