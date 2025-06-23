U.S. Military Bases on Alert Amid Iranian Threat Reports
U.S. military bases were on alert following reports of potential Iranian attacks, although no incidents occurred. The Al Udeid airbase in Qatar remained unaffected. Meanwhile, air defense systems at the Ain al-Asad base in Iraq were activated as a precautionary measure amidst heightened security concerns.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Reports of potential Iranian attacks have prompted heightened alert levels at U.S. military bases, although no incidents have been recorded. According to a U.S. military official, the Al Udeid base in Qatar was unaffected.
In light of these concerns, the Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq activated its air defense systems as a precautionary measure. The move exemplifies the ongoing vigilance required to safeguard U.S. military assets in volatile regions.
Officials have reiterated the importance of maintaining robust defense mechanisms to preemptively address military threats, with certain bases continuing to operate under heightened security protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thousands of protesters swarm downtown Los Angeles, shut down major freeway and set fire to self-driving vehicles, reports AP.
Israel says a Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists has been diverted to Israel, reports AP.
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Purpose,' about pressures within a prominent Black family, wins the best new play Tony Award, reports AP.
Trump's new travel ban takes effect for citizens of 12 countries amid heightened tension over immigration enforcement, reports AP.
Ukraine says Russia launched 479 drones in the war's biggest overnight drone bombardment, reports AP.