Left Menu

IBA President Challenges IOC: Boxing's Future as a Children's Sport

IBA President Umar Kremlev criticized the International Olympic Committee, suggesting that without the IBA, Olympic boxing would become a sport for youth. Despite losing recognition from the IOC, Kremlev described a 'golden era' for the IBA, emphasizing alternative tournaments. He also proposed reforms for electing future IOC presidents and advocated for Olympic prize money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 00:02 IST
IBA President Challenges IOC: Boxing's Future as a Children's Sport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

International Boxing Association President Umar Kremlev has voiced strong criticism of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), stating that Olympic boxing will become merely a youth event in the absence of the IBA as a governing body. Despite the loss of IOC recognition, Kremlev envisions a promising era for the IBA.

In a conversation with Reuters, Kremlev highlighted that the world championships and IBA tournaments would be crucial for boxers, while implying the Olympic Games would cater only to younger participants. He drew parallels with football's distinction between the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics, stressing that the former develops the sport more effectively.

Kremlev further criticized the IOC leadership, advocating for country-based elections of future presidents and calling for protein money in Olympic events. This ongoing feud underscores the tension between IBA and IOC, with Kremlev dismissing the newly formed World Boxing organization while planning legal actions concerning past Olympic disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025