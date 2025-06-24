IBA President Challenges IOC: Boxing's Future as a Children's Sport

International Boxing Association President Umar Kremlev has voiced strong criticism of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), stating that Olympic boxing will become merely a youth event in the absence of the IBA as a governing body. Despite the loss of IOC recognition, Kremlev envisions a promising era for the IBA.

In a conversation with Reuters, Kremlev highlighted that the world championships and IBA tournaments would be crucial for boxers, while implying the Olympic Games would cater only to younger participants. He drew parallels with football's distinction between the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics, stressing that the former develops the sport more effectively.

Kremlev further criticized the IOC leadership, advocating for country-based elections of future presidents and calling for protein money in Olympic events. This ongoing feud underscores the tension between IBA and IOC, with Kremlev dismissing the newly formed World Boxing organization while planning legal actions concerning past Olympic disputes.

