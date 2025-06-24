Iran Moves to Sever Ties with UN Nuclear Watchdog

The national security committee of Iran's parliament has sanctioned a bill that aims to completely sever Tehran's collaboration with the UN nuclear watchdog. This development was relayed by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, with Ebrahim Rezaei, the committee's spokesperson, delivering the statement.

As per Rezaei, the bill proposes halting the operation of surveillance cameras, inspections, and the submission of reports to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). This suspension will remain in effect until the security of Iran's nuclear facilities is guaranteed.

However, the bill must still pass a further test, requiring approval in a parliamentary plenary session. If enacted, this legislation could substantially alter Tehran's engagement with international nuclear protocols.