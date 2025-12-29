Left Menu

VPN Services Suspended in J&K for Security Concerns

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian and Kulgam districts have suspended VPN services due to security concerns. The decision was taken to maintain public order and prevent misuse that could hinder lawful monitoring. Residents are urged to comply, with violations subject to legal action.

Srinagar | Updated: 29-12-2025 22:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move aimed at enhancing security, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian and Kulgam districts have temporarily halted the use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services, effective immediately. This directive comes as part of efforts to address security challenges and maintain public order.

A police spokesperson indicated that the decision, spearheaded by the districts' deputy commissioners, seeks to prevent the potential misuse of VPN services, which could complicate lawful surveillance and endanger public safety. Residents have been advised to abide by the order and cooperate with officials.

Kulgam Deputy Commissioner Athar Amir Khan mirrored this action, instituting a similar prohibition on VPN services in his district, effective for two months, with non-compliance facing strict legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

