Odisha DGP Tightens Railway Security Amid Rising Narcotics Smuggling

Odisha DGP YB Khurania has directed authorities to identify railway stations facilitating narcotics smuggling, emphasizing the need for enhanced CCTV surveillance. The state-level Railway Security Committee meeting addressed concerns including Maoist threats, stone pelting, cybersecurity, and crime prevention, especially with the forthcoming Rath Yatra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 24-06-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 13:34 IST
  • India

Odisha's Director General of Police, YB Khurania, has urged officials to pinpoint railway stations involved in narcotics smuggling, particularly ganja and opium, through trains. The directive came during a comprehensive state-level meeting of the Railway Security Committee, focusing on pressing security issues related to railway operations.

In light of the increased threats, Khurania highlighted the crucial need for installing surveillance equipment at stations lacking such infrastructure. Additionally, he advised extending the duration of CCTV recordings to bolster monitoring capabilities. The DGP expressed concerns over the potential for Maoist attacks on railway infrastructure, given that many railway lines pass through affected districts.

Further discussions at the meeting included addressing stone pelting incidents on moving trains, cybersecurity training for officers, and cracking down on criminals like pickpockets and robbers. With the approaching Rath Yatra, the DGP also recommended public postings of criminal photographs and emphasized collaboration among the railways, railway police stations, and the Railway Protection Force to thwart human trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

