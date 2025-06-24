Odisha Police Crackdown: Arrest Made in Student Harassment Case

In a significant development, Odisha Police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of misbehaving with two female students in Jajpur district. The incident included lewd comments and inappropriate conduct, as per official reports.

The accused, aged 30, was one of the two men against whom the complaint was lodged by the students, who had traveled from Delhi. The police are actively conducting a search for the second individual involved.

A case has been registered based on the accounts of the victims, who also reported that their brothers were assaulted when they intervened. The Superintendent of Police in Jajpur confirmed that a specialized team is investigating the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)