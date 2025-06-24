Left Menu

Odisha Police Crackdown: Arrest Made in Student Harassment Case

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Jajpur, Odisha, for allegedly misbehaving with two female students visiting from Delhi. The accused, along with an accomplice still at large, reportedly made lewd comments and acted inappropriately. The arrest followed a formal complaint from the affected students.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Odisha Police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of misbehaving with two female students in Jajpur district. The incident included lewd comments and inappropriate conduct, as per official reports.

The accused, aged 30, was one of the two men against whom the complaint was lodged by the students, who had traveled from Delhi. The police are actively conducting a search for the second individual involved.

A case has been registered based on the accounts of the victims, who also reported that their brothers were assaulted when they intervened. The Superintendent of Police in Jajpur confirmed that a specialized team is investigating the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

