Dreaded Criminal Romil Vohra Shot Dead Near Delhi-Haryana Border

A notorious criminal, Romil Vohra, known for his involvement in multiple murder cases in Haryana and arms-related offenses in Delhi, was shot dead by police on Tuesday morning at the Delhi-Haryana border.

Vohra was implicated in over eight criminal cases, including a triple murder in Yamunanagar and another in Kurukshetra. Police say he was acting under the orders of gangster Virender Pratap, recently extradited from Bangkok, and his brother based abroad.

A joint police operation responded to intelligence from Haryana's STF about Vohra's plans to execute another crime in Delhi. The ensuing shootout resulted in injuries to officers from both Delhi and Haryana police forces. Vohra was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, where he had been rushed along with the injured police personnel. Police confirmed that a ₹3 lakh bounty had previously been placed on Vohra.

