Karnataka's Legislative Push: Chief Minister Seeks Presidential Assent for Key Bills

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, requesting her approval for seven crucial bills passed by the state legislature. These bills, critical for state governance, tackle issues like education, mining taxation, public procurement transparency, and administrative reforms.

One of the standout pieces of legislation is The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Karnataka Amendment) Bill 2025, which seeks changes to the existing education framework. The Karnataka (Mineral Rights and Mineral Bearing Land) Tax Bill 2024 is another key proposal, aiming to boost state revenue from mineral resources.

Additionally, the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (Amendment) Act 2025 aims to introduce more accountability in government purchases. The legislative package also addresses administrative streamlining through amendments to the Registration and Notaries Acts, while the Karnataka Hindi Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment (Amendment) 2024 awaits approval as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)