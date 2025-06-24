Left Menu

Federal Unity Strengthened at Central Zonal Council Meeting

The Central Zonal Council meeting in Varanasi, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, brings together key political figures like Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and others to discuss regional cooperation. The meeting promotes federal unity and aligns with PM Narendra Modi's vision of 'Team India'.

The Central Zonal Council convened in Varanasi on Tuesday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah presiding over the session. U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other prominent political figures attended, emphasizing the council's role in facilitating state and regional cooperation.

During the meeting, Adityanath highlighted the council's contribution to national integrity and regional development, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's 'Team India' vision. He suggested it serves as a strategic platform for states to collaborate on economic and social progress.

Chief Ministers from multiple states emphasized the importance of states sharing development strategies and learning from each other. The council acts as a statutory platform under the States Re-organisation Act, 1956, aimed at resolving inter-state and regional dilemmas while promoting balanced socioeconomic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

