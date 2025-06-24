Bombay High Court Upholds Polygamy Disclosure in Election Affidavit
The Bombay High Court dismissed a petition challenging BJP MLA Rajendra Gavit's election on the grounds of polygamy, stating that his honest disclosure about having two spouses does not breach election rules. The court highlighted that polygamy is permissible in Gavit's tribal Bhil community, further validating his nomination's legality.
The Bombay High Court dismissed a petition seeking to void the election victory of BJP MLA Rajendra Gavit over allegations of polygamy, clarifying that honest disclosure of marital status does not contravene election rules. The court acknowledged that polygamy is not prohibited within Gavit's tribal Bhil community.
Social activist Sudhir Jain had filed the petition, arguing Gavit's second marriage violated the Hindu Marriage Act, and his disclosure constituted a false declaration. However, the court found Gavit's voluntary disclosure—detailing both his wives in the election affidavit—accurate and lawful.
Justice Sandeep Marne emphasized no legal clauses were breached as Gavit truthfully shared details regarding his spouses' PAN numbers and tax statuses. The bench concluded that adding columns for transparency in affidavits should not invalidate a nomination, reinforcing Gavit's standing in the election.
