Echoes of Emergency: A Retired Engineer's Story

M R Wadhwa, a retired engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, provides a firsthand account of the turmoil faced during the Emergency in India during the 1970s. He recalls being demoted along with 15 other engineers as authorities implemented directives rapidly and without sufficient planning.

At the heart of the chaos, Wadhwa found himself involved in the infamous Turkman Gate demolition, enacted under Sanjay Gandhi's urban beautification initiatives. The abrupt action left many locals displaced overnight, a stark example of the flawed execution of top-down orders during that challenging era.

Wadhwa also speaks on coercive family planning campaigns and recounts the intense pressure officials faced under political directives. The Emergency period saw officials operating under immense stress, often with verbal instructions, as internal threats justified controversial actions. The political climate finally shifted after the election victory of the Janata Party in 1977.

