Echoes of Emergency: A Retired Engineer's Story
M R Wadhwa, a retired engineer from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, reflects on the bureaucratic challenges and pressures during India's Emergency period in the mid-1970s. He recounts instances of demotion, Turkman Gate demolitions, and coercive family planning tactics, highlighting the misuse of power and lack of accountability.
- Country:
- India
M R Wadhwa, a retired engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, provides a firsthand account of the turmoil faced during the Emergency in India during the 1970s. He recalls being demoted along with 15 other engineers as authorities implemented directives rapidly and without sufficient planning.
At the heart of the chaos, Wadhwa found himself involved in the infamous Turkman Gate demolition, enacted under Sanjay Gandhi's urban beautification initiatives. The abrupt action left many locals displaced overnight, a stark example of the flawed execution of top-down orders during that challenging era.
Wadhwa also speaks on coercive family planning campaigns and recounts the intense pressure officials faced under political directives. The Emergency period saw officials operating under immense stress, often with verbal instructions, as internal threats justified controversial actions. The political climate finally shifted after the election victory of the Janata Party in 1977.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DDA Demolition in Kalkaji Spurs Political Tensions
Demolition of 'Illegal' Shrines in Katarniaghat Sparks Controversy
Delhi High Court Declines Immediate Stay on Batla House Demolition
Controversy Erupts: AAP Slams BJP Over Slum Demolition Plans
Atishi's Arrest Fuels Tensions Over Kalkaji Demolition Controversy