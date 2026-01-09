Security stepped up near Delhi's Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque in Turkman Gate area after demolition drive

Security has been stepped up at the Turkman Gate area of the national capital after a demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi near the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid earlier this week triggered unrest and stone pelting. Heavy police deployment continued on Friday as authorities worked to prevent any further escalation and ensure law and order in the sensitive locality. According to the Delhi police, a total of 11 people have so far been arrested in connection with the stone-pelting incident that occurred during the anti-encroachment drive. Visuals from the site surfaced earlier this morning, showing debris clearance work underway near the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, with security personnel maintaining a strict vigil across the area.

Yesterday, Delhi police also confirmed that 30 individuals have been identified for their alleged involvement in the violence. The identification was made using CCTV footage and viral videos circulating on social media. Police teams have launched raids at multiple locations to take the remaining suspects into custody. A video from a police bodycam, taken before the stone-pelting, was recorded when the encroachments began to be removed. Similar videos are being viewed from police bodycams, which may have captured rioters.

In a related development, the Delhi Police is set to issue a summons to Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi, asking him to join the investigation. Nadvi was present at the site shortly before the violence broke out. Police said that despite repeated requests by senior officers, he remained in the vicinity at the time of the incident. The demolition drive was conducted near Turkman Gate, close to Ramlila Maidan, following directions from the Delhi High Court. Police said the operation was carried out in the early hours of January 7 after several coordination meetings with the members of the Aman Committee and local stakeholders to maintain peace. (ANI)

