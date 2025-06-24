Mamata Banerjee Urges Diplomatic Initiatives Amid Israel-Iran Conflict

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised concerns over the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, urging India to take diplomatic action to curb the hostilities. The ongoing conflict sees both nations exchanging hundreds of missiles and drones, exacerbated by the United States' bombing of key Iranian nuclear sites.

During an environmental discussion in the Assembly, Banerjee highlighted how global conflicts contribute to air and water pollution. She openly criticized the Centre for overriding state autonomy in environmental policymaking, suggesting that states should have the right to frame their own laws.

Banerjee also addressed the local flood crisis in Ghatal, blaming the Damodar Valley Corporation for its failure in undertaking regular dredging operations. She asserted that state initiatives, like the 'Save Environment' project, aim to conserve water bodies and curb pollution effectively.