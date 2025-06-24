Left Menu

Reviving Peace Efforts in Cyprus: EU's Strategic Role

The EU is assisting in Cyprus' ethnic conflict resolution by highlighting the benefits of peace for all parties. EU envoy Johannes Hahn is engaging stakeholders, including Turkiye, to support peace discussions led by the UN's Maria Angela Holguin. Persistent division stems from Turkiye's 1974 invasion and ongoing disagreements over state recognition.

Reviving Peace Efforts in Cyprus: EU's Strategic Role
The European Union is stepping up efforts to resolve Cyprus' longstanding ethnic division by emphasizing the potential benefits of a peace accord and improved relations with the bloc. On Tuesday, EU envoy Johannes Hahn met with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides to boost momentum for the stalled negotiations led by the United Nations.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 following a Turkish invasion triggered by a coup aimed at merging the island with Greece. Only Turkiye acknowledges a 1983 declaration of independence by Turkish Cypriots in the island's north, where over 35,000 Turkish troops are stationed.

Hahn expressed intent to reach out to all stakeholders, including Turkiye, to foster support for Maria Angela Holguin's peace efforts on behalf of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The EU's involvement hopes to reconcile contrasting Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot positions by leveraging interests tied to the European Union.

