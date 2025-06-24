NZ and Netherlands Mark 60 Years of Diplomatic Ties with New Commitments

In a milestone celebration of 60 years of diplomatic representation, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon met with the newly appointed Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof to reaffirm and expand one of New Zealand’s oldest and most enduring international partnerships. The meeting, held in the Netherlands, reflects deepening ties between the two nations as they look to the future of collaboration in trade, innovation, and global security.

Celebrating a Historic Relationship

“The Netherlands is one of New Zealand’s oldest and closest friends,” Prime Minister Luxon stated. “Our people share strong bonds, enriched by the 150,000 New Zealanders who have Dutch heritage.”

The two leaders acknowledged the strength of this relationship, which is not only rooted in diplomatic and economic cooperation but also in shared values, people-to-people connections, and historic migration. Dutch migrants have played a significant role in shaping New Zealand’s post-war society, and the Dutch community remains vibrant and influential today.

Trade and Investment: A Key Pillar

The meeting comes at a time when bilateral trade between the two countries is accelerating. The Netherlands has emerged as one of New Zealand’s most important trading partners within the European Union. Prime Minister Luxon highlighted that New Zealand’s exports to the Netherlands have increased by 24 percent in the past year alone.

As the primary gateway for New Zealand goods entering Europe, the Netherlands' ports and infrastructure, particularly Rotterdam—the largest port in Europe—play a pivotal role in facilitating transcontinental commerce. In addition, Dutch multinationals are among the largest EU investors in New Zealand, making the Netherlands the country’s top source of foreign direct investment from the bloc.

“It is also a base for many Kiwi businesses in Europe,” Mr Luxon said, referring to the ease with which New Zealand companies operate across the EU from the Netherlands thanks to its business-friendly regulatory environment and strategic location.

Strategic and Global Cooperation

Beyond economics, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to global peace and security, pledging joint efforts on international cooperation in areas such as climate change, defense, and democratic resilience. Both countries are members of the Global Coalition Against Terrorism and continue to cooperate in multilateral organizations including the United Nations and World Trade Organization.

As geopolitical tensions increase globally, New Zealand’s presence on the world stage continues to rise, especially as it engages with European allies on shared security interests. In this context, Mr Luxon’s attendance at the upcoming NATO Summit in The Hague underscores New Zealand’s role as a committed partner to collective global security, even though it is not a member of NATO.

Innovation and Research: Looking to the Future

The leaders also discussed opportunities to deepen collaboration in science, technology, and innovation. Joint research ventures between universities and institutions from both countries have yielded advances in climate science, renewable energy, and agricultural technology.

With the global race for clean tech and AI-powered innovation heating up, New Zealand and the Netherlands are positioning themselves as agile, knowledge-driven economies ready to compete and cooperate. The leaders signaled intentions to launch new initiatives that connect researchers and innovators, particularly in the areas of sustainable energy and digital transformation.

A Symbolic and Strategic Partnership

As part of the occasion, a joint statement was issued by the two Prime Ministers, outlining a vision for the bilateral relationship that is anchored in history and energized by future potential. The visit by Mr Luxon and his participation in the NATO Summit reinforce New Zealand’s growing profile as an outward-looking, globally engaged nation.

The meeting with Prime Minister Schoof signals not just a ceremonial gesture, but a renewed commitment to a multifaceted partnership that includes trade, security, people-to-people connections, and shared innovation goals. As the two nations look toward the next 60 years, the foundations laid this week will help steer their collaboration through a rapidly evolving global landscape.