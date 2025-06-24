Delhi High Court Mandates Sewer Line for AIIMS to Combat Waterlogging

The Delhi High Court has mandated the installation of a crucial sewer line across the AIIMS premises to tackle the persistent issue of waterlogging in Green Park Extension and its surroundings. The directive followed a petition concerning the frequent water stagnation in the area.

A bench comprising Justices Rajneesh Kumar Gupta and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora highlighted the necessity of the project, stressing the public interest involved. The court tasked the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and other municipal bodies to ensure the smooth execution of this 200-metre project, utilizing approximately 130 metres of AIIMS land.

The court has scheduled a meeting on July 8 involving AIIMS, MCD, PWD, NDMC, and the forest department to finalize plans. The DJB was also instructed to report back on the issue during the monsoon season with another hearing set for July 28. AIIMS previously opposed the proposal, attributing waterlogging issues to rainwater drainage inefficiencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)